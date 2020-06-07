Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

2020 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

June 07, 2020, 06:28 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
13682 Views
2020 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

The Euro-spec Jeep Compass has been recently revealed with an updated powertrain, advanced tech on-board and some minor tweaks on the outside. Though the major updates are to its engine and only a few cosmetic changes, here are its top three exterior highlights. 

1. Tweaked face

Jeep Compass Exterior

The minor aesthetic change up front is said to include a slightly revised front grille with chrome inserts. This gets a honeycomb mesh and wraparound headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights. 

2. New alloy wheels 

Jeep Compass Exterior

Jeep is now offering the SUV for the global market with alloy wheels ranging in size from 16 to 19-inch. These are available in six design patterns.

Jeep Compass Exterior

3. New colours

Jeep Compass Exterior

Then, the latest iteration of the Compass will be available in five colour options. These include blue italia, ivory tri-coat, blue shade, techno green metallic and colorado red. Interestingly, all of these can be had in combination with a black roof.

There are also changes inside its cabin and we have listed the most important ones separately here. Do you like the changes this global model gets? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Jeep Compass Exterior
  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • 2020 Jeep Compass
  • Euro-spec Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.64 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

