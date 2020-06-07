2020 Jeep Compass - Top 3 exterior highlights

The Euro-spec Jeep Compass has been recently revealed with an updated powertrain, advanced tech on-board and some minor tweaks on the outside. Though the major updates are to its engine and only a few cosmetic changes, here are its top three exterior highlights.

1. Tweaked face

The minor aesthetic change up front is said to include a slightly revised front grille with chrome inserts. This gets a honeycomb mesh and wraparound headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights.

2. New alloy wheels

Jeep is now offering the SUV for the global market with alloy wheels ranging in size from 16 to 19-inch. These are available in six design patterns.

3. New colours

Then, the latest iteration of the Compass will be available in five colour options. These include blue italia, ivory tri-coat, blue shade, techno green metallic and colorado red. Interestingly, all of these can be had in combination with a black roof.

There are also changes inside its cabin and we have listed the most important ones separately here. Do you like the changes this global model gets? Do let us know in the comments section below.