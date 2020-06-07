Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Jeep Compass - Top 5 interior highlights

2020 Jeep Compass - Top 5 interior highlights

June 07, 2020, 07:12 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
7078 Views
Write a comment
2020 Jeep Compass - Top 5 interior highlights

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) recently unveiled the updated Jeep Compass for international markets. While we have detailed the most important update to its engine here, we shall take a look at the top five changes to the SUV's interior that add to the appeal, convenience and functionality.

Jeep Compass Interior

1. Refreshed cabin

This Compass facelift gets soft touch materials on the dashboard and the door panels. Otherwise, FCA has retained the overall layout and design of the Compass as is.

2. Bigger infotainment system

Jeep Compass Interior

It now comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and even Amazon Alexa.

3. Updated UConnect

The infotainment system is paired with the brand’s UConnect with many new connectivity features. In fact, the system now supports over-the-air (OTA) updates as well.

Jeep Compass Interior

4. Sport mode

Jeep has also introduced a separate ‘Sport’ mode in the Compass for the first time. The carmaker wants owners of this Euro-spec Compass to enjoy a more responsive throttle action through this mode.

Jeep Compass Interior

5. Sailing function

Additionally, there's a ‘sailing’ function that doesn't allow to upshift when the accelerator is released. It eventually helps with engine braking and acceleration.

Jeep Compass Exterior

You can let us know in the comments section below what you think of these updates. Click here to know more about the exterior changes to the 2020 Jeep Compass now available in global markets.

Jeep Compass Exterior
  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • 2020 Jeep Compass
  • Euro-spec Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.64 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

