2020 Jeep Compass - Top 5 interior highlights

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) recently unveiled the updated Jeep Compass for international markets. While we have detailed the most important update to its engine here, we shall take a look at the top five changes to the SUV's interior that add to the appeal, convenience and functionality.

1. Refreshed cabin

This Compass facelift gets soft touch materials on the dashboard and the door panels. Otherwise, FCA has retained the overall layout and design of the Compass as is.

2. Bigger infotainment system

It now comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and even Amazon Alexa.

3. Updated UConnect

The infotainment system is paired with the brand’s UConnect with many new connectivity features. In fact, the system now supports over-the-air (OTA) updates as well.

4. Sport mode

Jeep has also introduced a separate ‘Sport’ mode in the Compass for the first time. The carmaker wants owners of this Euro-spec Compass to enjoy a more responsive throttle action through this mode.

5. Sailing function

Additionally, there's a ‘sailing’ function that doesn't allow to upshift when the accelerator is released. It eventually helps with engine braking and acceleration.

You can let us know in the comments section below what you think of these updates. Click here to know more about the exterior changes to the 2020 Jeep Compass now available in global markets.