Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerges as the bestselling premium hatchback in May 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sold 1,587 units of the Baleno in May 2020

- Tata Altroz is the second bestseller in May, followed by the Volkswagen Polo

Car manufacturers have resumed partial operations in India in May 2020 after temporarily halting operations in April due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Due to limited operations last month, car sales in general have been low for all car manufacturers. Amid turbulent times, the premium hatchback segment has performed decently in terms of sales.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is leading the premium hatchback segment with 1,587 units sold in India in May. Interestingly, the Baleno is the second bestseller for Maruti Suzuki after the Ertiga that witnessed 2,353 unit sales. Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz comes a close second with 1,379 units sold in India in May. Coincidentally, the Altroz is also the highest selling vehicle for Tata Motors in India last month.

The Volkswagen Polo is the third bestselling car in the segment with 1,126 units sold last month. The Polo hatchback is the only Volkswagen badged car to perform well in terms of sales in May. The sales figure for the Hyundai Elite i20 is under the 1k mark for the first time ever. Hyundai sold 878 units of the Elite i20 in India last month. That said, with India easing the norms in June, the sales are likely to improve significantly in the months to come.