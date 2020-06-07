Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Bentley Bentayga achieves 20,000 production milestone

Bentley Bentayga achieves 20,000 production milestone

June 07, 2020, 08:15 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
8 Views
Write a comment
Bentley Bentayga achieves 20,000 production milestone

- First-ever Bentley SUV

- It took four years to achieve the milestone

With changing times, luxury and sports car manufacturers have been jumping on the SUV bandwagon building a high-riding vehicle for the first time in their long and celebrated history. Porsche did it with the Cayenne, Lamborghini introduced the Urus, Aston Martin’s take was the DBX, Rolls Royce got the Cullinan and Bentley managed the same with the Bentayga. Now, after four years since its introduction, the Bentayga has achieved a milestone of 20,000 units built.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

Introduced in 2016, the Bentayga is manufactured at the British marque’s Crewe plant. It has been on offer across five derivatives and four different engine options. Each Bentayga takes more than 100 hours on a dedicated production line to be built, where a team of 230 craftspeople meticulously assemble each unit by hand.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

At the launch, the Bentayga came fitted with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 which makes 600bhp and 900Nm. It has a 0-100kmph time of just 4.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 300kmph. Then came the V8 (same one from the Urus), where the 542bhp and 770Nm were enough for a 0-100kmph sprint of 4.4 seconds and 290kmph of top speed. Bentley then followed it with a diesel V8 as well. The Bentayga Speed has been the most powerful derivative with 625bhp on tap. Also part of the line-up is a V6 petrol-hybrid with CO2 emissions of just 79g/km (under WLTP).

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

In 2018, the British carmaker took the Bentayga to Pikes Peak Hill Climb and smashed the record of the fastest production SUV to go up the hill. With Rhys Millen behind the wheel, the Bentayga finished the 12.42-mile course in just 10:49:9 seconds, almost two minutes quicker than the previous record.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior
  • Bentley
  • Bentayga
  • Bentley Bentayga
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Bentley Bentayga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.17 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4.35 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

691 Likes
113382 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in