Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched – All you need to know

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now available in S-CNG options. The newly launched Baleno S-CNG is available in two variant options, Delta and Zeta, at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG.

Performance

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre engine that generates 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission. In the petrol mode, it generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm.

Features

The feature list in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno includes in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected features, seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment with onboard voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a MID display with CNG-specific screens. Further, the hatchback also offers LED projector headlamps and 60:40 rear split seats.

The S-CNG vehicles get dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system that claims to provide the right airfuel ratio to deliver superior performance and fuel efficiency. Further, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting, while the microswitch ensures that the vehicle does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Interestingly, the vehicle also offers up to six airbags.