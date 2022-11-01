CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    724 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched – All you need to know

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now available in S-CNG options. The newly launched Baleno S-CNG is available in two variant options, Delta and Zeta, at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. 

    Performance

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre engine that generates 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission. In the petrol mode, it generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm.

    Features

    The feature list in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno includes in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected features, seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment with onboard voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a MID display with CNG-specific screens. Further, the hatchback also offers LED projector headlamps and 60:40 rear split seats.

    The S-CNG vehicles get dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system that claims to provide the right airfuel ratio to deliver superior performance and fuel efficiency. Further, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting, while the microswitch ensures that the vehicle does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Interestingly, the vehicle also offers up to six airbags. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New all-electric Rolls Royce Spectre revealed — All you need to know
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQB spotted in India ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Brezza Automatic - The Good and the Bad explained | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Brezza Automatic - The Good and the Bad explained | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team01 Nov 2022
    99355 Views
    418 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Brezza Automatic - The Good and the Bad explained | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Brezza Automatic - The Good and the Bad explained | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team01 Nov 2022
    99355 Views
    418 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched – All you need to know