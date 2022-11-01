CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mercedes-Benz EQB spotted in India ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    748 Views
    Mercedes-Benz EQB spotted in India ahead of launch

    - The new Mercedes-Benz EQB is expected to arrive later this month

    - Will be the fourth electric offering from the brand in India

    During the launch of the EQS AMG, Mercedes-Benz revealed that it would introduce the EQB EV SUV in November 2022. The model has now been spotted under heavy camouflage while charging at what seems to be a public charging station.

    Mercedes-Benz Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the single spy image, the Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV is completely covered in black camouflage with white inserts sporting the brand’s logo. It gets a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, an aggressive front bumper, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and a charging port on the right rear fender.

    Unveiled in April last year, the new Mercedes-Benz EQB is the electric derivative of the GLB sedan sold overseas. It is not based on the company’s dedicated Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) but is instead underpinned by the MFA2 platform which also forms the base for the ICE-powered GLB.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    The fourth electric offering from Mercedes-Benz after the EQC, EQS-AMG, and the EQS580, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is offered in three variants. The EQB 250 produces 188bhp and 385Nm of torque, while the EQB300 4Matic generates 225bhp and 390Nm of torque. The EQB350 4Matic, on the other hand, develops 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. The carmaker is also working on the EQE sedan, which is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2023.

    Image Source

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    Kia India registers a sale of 23,323 units in October 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Gallery

    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    951 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    951 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz EQB spotted in India ahead of launch