Mercedes-Benz EQB spotted in India ahead of launch

- The new Mercedes-Benz EQB is expected to arrive later this month

- Will be the fourth electric offering from the brand in India

During the launch of the EQS AMG, Mercedes-Benz revealed that it would introduce the EQB EV SUV in November 2022. The model has now been spotted under heavy camouflage while charging at what seems to be a public charging station.

As seen in the single spy image, the Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV is completely covered in black camouflage with white inserts sporting the brand’s logo. It gets a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, an aggressive front bumper, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and a charging port on the right rear fender.

Unveiled in April last year, the new Mercedes-Benz EQB is the electric derivative of the GLB sedan sold overseas. It is not based on the company’s dedicated Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) but is instead underpinned by the MFA2 platform which also forms the base for the ICE-powered GLB.

The fourth electric offering from Mercedes-Benz after the EQC, EQS-AMG, and the EQS580, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is offered in three variants. The EQB 250 produces 188bhp and 385Nm of torque, while the EQB300 4Matic generates 225bhp and 390Nm of torque. The EQB350 4Matic, on the other hand, develops 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. The carmaker is also working on the EQE sedan, which is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2023.

Image Source