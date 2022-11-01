Kia India registers a sale of 23,323 units in October 2022

- Kia India records a Y-o-Y growth of 43 per cent

- Deliveries of the EV6 began last month

Kia India announced that it recorded a sale of 23,323 units in October 2022. The company has thus surpassed the 2 lakh unit sales milestone in CY 2022 with two months remaining, compared to a sale of 181,583 units in CY2021. The carmaker has also commenced deliveries of the EV6 that was launched in the country in June this year.

Kia India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 43 per cent. The Seltos dominated the brand’s sales last month with a sale of 9,777 units, followed by the Sonet and Carens with a sale of 7,614 and 5,479 units respectively. The Carnival recorded a sale of 301 units last year, while the EV6 reached the homes of 152 customers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “The demand that all Kia products have managed to generate in the Indian market, signifies exciting times for the brand. It tells us that our product strategy was right on point from the very beginning. We have already crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in CY2022 and with two months still remaining, we are confident of ending the year on an unprecedented high. With consistent strong sales for successive months throughout the year, Kia India has truly established itself as a force to reckon with in the Indian automobile industry. A strong market response to EV6 shows the strength of the brand Kia in the premium and luxury space as well.”