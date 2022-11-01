CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Nexon variants rejigged

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    708 Views
    Tata Nexon variants rejigged

    - Six variants discontinued 

    - No change in prices of other variants

    Tata Motors has yet again reshuffled the variant line-up of the Nexon compact SUV. This time around, the automaker has discontinued six variants – XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O), XZ+ (O) Dark, and XZA+ (O) Dark. However, the Nexon is still available in over 60 variants that include petrol and diesel versions in both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    The XZ and XZ+ (O) were the mid-spec variants in Nexon’s line-up and were decently equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, and a cooled glovebox. However, with the introduction of new higher-spec variants like XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L), and XZ+ (P) in recent times, the older variants have been discarded. 

    Tata Nexon Right Side View

    Moreover, the Nexon is also available in three special editions– Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Jet Edition. All these offer new colour shades and a handful of new features over the standard iteration of the SUV. The Nexon is also one of the most versatile models in Tata’s portfolio which can be had in the ICE or electric version. 

    The Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines. Both powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed AMT units. 

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Honda City facelift in the works

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe