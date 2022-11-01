Tata Nexon variants rejigged

- Six variants discontinued

- No change in prices of other variants

Tata Motors has yet again reshuffled the variant line-up of the Nexon compact SUV. This time around, the automaker has discontinued six variants – XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O), XZ+ (O) Dark, and XZA+ (O) Dark. However, the Nexon is still available in over 60 variants that include petrol and diesel versions in both manual and automatic transmission options.

The XZ and XZ+ (O) were the mid-spec variants in Nexon’s line-up and were decently equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, and a cooled glovebox. However, with the introduction of new higher-spec variants like XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L), and XZ+ (P) in recent times, the older variants have been discarded.

Moreover, the Nexon is also available in three special editions– Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Jet Edition. All these offer new colour shades and a handful of new features over the standard iteration of the SUV. The Nexon is also one of the most versatile models in Tata’s portfolio which can be had in the ICE or electric version.

The Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines. Both powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed AMT units.