Mahindra XUV.e9 unveiled; to be launched in April 2025

Indian automaker, Mahindra has raised the curtains off the upcoming range of electric SUVs. The company has partnered with Volkswagen to develop the INGLO skateboard platform which will underpin the upcoming two new electric sub-brands – XUV.e and BE. The XUV range of EVs will be introduced from 2024 onwards, while the BE EVs will be introduced from 2025.

The Mahindra XUV.e sub-brand will include two models – XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. On the other hand, the BE sub-brand will offer three models – BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. Read below to learn more about the upcoming XUV.e9 –

Details so far

The new Mahindra XUV.e9 will be launched in April 2025. The new model is based on the new Heartcore design philosophy. In terms of dimensions, the XUV.e9 has a length of 4,790mm, a width of 1,905mm, and a height of 1,690mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,775mm. The vehicle gets a coupe-like roofline design. The five-seat electric SUV will offer a panoramic sky roof and premium upholstery.

Further, the feature list will include large widescreen displays, an uncluttered and futuristic dashboard layout, and a heads-up display. Moreover, the vehicle will also receive over-the-air updates and the latest safety features like multiple airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, ADAS and L2+ autonomous driving.

Performance

The official power figures for the Mahindra XUV.e9 will be announced at a later date. The new INGLO platform will use Blade and Prismatic batteries in the range of 60-80kWH. The power output figures will vary between 170-290kWh and will be capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in under six seconds. The upcoming electric range will offer fast charging of up to 175kWh. Moreover, the INGLO platform will also spawn AWD options and multiple drive modes.

More details about the Mahindra XUV.e9 will be known in the days to come.