Mahindra showcases all-electric BE.05 SUV concept

- To be introduced in October 2025

- BE.07 and BE.09 to follow

Mahindra recently unveiled the BE.05 electric SUV concept at its newly inaugurated Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the United Kingdom. This EV is a part of the Born Electric (BE) vehicle family, which consists of three electric SUVs, the BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. The automaker will introduce the BE.05 in the Indian market sometime in October 2025.

First, the Mahindra BE.05 measures 4,370mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,653mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,775mm. To put it into perspective, it is longer than Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in terms of length. While the BE.05 has noticeably more wheelbase than the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700, it is only 7mm shorter than the Jeep Meridian in terms of wheelbase.

Like the other XUV and BE range of EVs, the BE.05 is based on the carmaker’s Heartcore design language and uses the INGLO platform. Further, Mahindra describes the SUV as “a racing-inspired bold design complemented seamlessly by multi-sensory experiences”. It also calls the BE.05 a “Sports Electric Vehicle”.

At the front, the BE.05 features air inlets and outlets for aerodynamic efficiency. For instance, there is an Aero Bridge on the bonnet and two air curtains on the bumper. It also gets a coupé-style roof, an integrated spoiler, and aero alloy wheels. Notably, the blanked-off grille features ‘The Tech Shield’ lettering, which indicates concealed ADAS sensors. As claimed, the INGLO architecture supports Level 2+ Autonomy.

On the inside, the BE.05 comes with an uncluttered interior, comprising a dual-display setup integrated into a single-piece unit, gear stick, unique steering wheel with a 12 O’clock mark, and fabric door handles. Besides this, the upholstery appears to be made from sustainable or recycled materials. That said, Mahindra will likely offer 5G connectivity and over-the-air update support for the SUV.

Meanwhile, under two new brands, the XUV and BE, Mahindra has announced the five EVs arriving between 2024 and 2026, namely the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and the BE.09 The first of them, the XUV.e8, will be introduced in the country as early as December 2024.