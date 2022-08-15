Mahindra and Volkswagen to jointly explore EV strategies in Indian market

- Mahindra’s new INGLO EV platform to be equipped with Volkswagen’s MEB electric components

- Final supply agreement to be negotiated and made legally compliant by 2022-end

Back in May 2022, Mahindra and Volkswagen entered into a partnering agreement wherein the former would utilise the latter’s MEB electric components to build its passenger electric vehicle range. Taking things further, both the automakers have now signed a term sheet on the supply of these electric components for Mahindra’s newly revealed INGLO platform.

Mahindra has unveiled five of its upcoming electric vehicles that will be launched under the ‘XUV’ and ‘BE’ sub-brands. All the electric SUVs will be based on the INGLO platform that will source components like electric drivetrain, battery system components, and battery cells from Volkswagen. The signed final supply agreement will be negotiated and made legally compliant by the end of this year.

Furthermore, Mahindra and Volkswagen will further look to jointly explore potential areas in e-mobility, localisation of battery cell manufacturing as well as charging and energy solutions. With the introduction of Mahindra’s EVs finlate 2024, the partnership aims to have a volume of over one million units.

Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said, “We are happy that we have identified a larger scope of collaboration between our two companies. Together, Volkswagen and Mahindra can contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with ambitious climate protection commitments. The MEB Electric Platform and its components are key to affordable sustainable mobility around the globe. The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility.”

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., stated,“The signing of the techno-commercial term sheet is a significant step forward in our partnership with Volkswagen. Our purpose-built INGLO platform offers unmatched potential for growth and further customisation for developing new and innovative products, not just for India, but for global markets. We are very pleased to explore further areas of potential collaboration with Volkswagen and are confident that together, we will be able to shape an exciting electric future.”