    Mahindra showcases BE.09 electric SUV concept

    Jay Shah

    960 Views
    - Likely to be positioned above the BE.07

    - Expected to be introduced sometime in 2027

    Mahindra along with the BE.05 and BE.07 SUV concepts have also showcased a third electric vehicle called ‘BE.09’. To be launched under the new ‘BE’ sub-brand, the BE09 is likely to be positioned above the BE.05 electric SUV. Now, the automaker has not specified the launch timeline of the SUV but we expect it to be introduced sometime in 2027. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Left Side View

    Like all other XUV and BE electric SUVs, the BE.09 too shall be underpinned by the new INGLO platform. The new platform is capable of housing a versatile combination of powertrain options along with a rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive setup. The BE.09 will have a coupe-type body style with sharp exterior design elements like a sculpted bumper, vertically stacked front and rear lights, body cladding, and squared wheel arches. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Left Rear Three Quarter

    Like other electric SUVs in the range, the highlights of the BE.09 will be multiple display screens on the dashboard, level 2 ADAS technology, 5G capability, and Vehicle to Load (V2L) functionality

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Rear Bumper

    Mahindra is yet to disclose the dimensions and launch timeline of the BE.09 SUV. However, we expect it to make its debut after the introduction of BE.05 sometime in early 2027. 

