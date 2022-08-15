Mahindra showcases BE.09 electric SUV concept

- Likely to be positioned above the BE.07

- Expected to be introduced sometime in 2027

Mahindra along with the BE.05 and BE.07 SUV concepts have also showcased a third electric vehicle called ‘BE.09’. To be launched under the new ‘BE’ sub-brand, the BE09 is likely to be positioned above the BE.05 electric SUV. Now, the automaker has not specified the launch timeline of the SUV but we expect it to be introduced sometime in 2027.

Like all other XUV and BE electric SUVs, the BE.09 too shall be underpinned by the new INGLO platform. The new platform is capable of housing a versatile combination of powertrain options along with a rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive setup. The BE.09 will have a coupe-type body style with sharp exterior design elements like a sculpted bumper, vertically stacked front and rear lights, body cladding, and squared wheel arches.

Like other electric SUVs in the range, the highlights of the BE.09 will be multiple display screens on the dashboard, level 2 ADAS technology, 5G capability, and Vehicle to Load (V2L) functionality

Mahindra is yet to disclose the dimensions and launch timeline of the BE.09 SUV. However, we expect it to make its debut after the introduction of BE.05 sometime in early 2027.