Mahindra XUV.e9 unveiled – Now in pictures

The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra unveiled the upcoming range of electric SUVs in the country. The company will introduce two new electric sub-brands – XUV.e and BE. The XUV.e sub-brand includes two models – XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, while the BE sub-brand offers three models – BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. The one you see in the images is the XUV.e9. Let’s take a quick look at the upcoming electric SUV.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9 is based on the new Heartcore design philosophy. The fascia is highlighted by long vertically stacked DRLs on both ends which are connected by a sleek horizontal strip.

In terms of dimensions, the XUV.e9 has a length of 4,790mm, a width of 1,905mm, and a height of 1,690mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,775mm. Mahindra has partnered with Volkswagen to develop the INGLO skateboard platform

The upcoming electric SUV gets a coupe-like sloping roofline and a panoramic sky roof.

The rear section gets an uncluttered design with a sleek LED taillamp that runs the width of the boot lid and is complemented by the twin peak logo in Copper.