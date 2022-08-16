CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra XUV.e9 unveiled – Now in pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    3,065 Views
    Mahindra XUV.e9 unveiled – Now in pictures

    The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra unveiled the upcoming range of electric SUVs in the country. The company will introduce two new electric sub-brands – XUV.e and BE. The XUV.e sub-brand includes two models – XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, while the BE sub-brand offers three models – BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. The one you see in the images is the XUV.e9. Let’s take a quick look at the upcoming electric SUV. 

    Mahindra Front View

    The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9 is based on the new Heartcore design philosophy. The fascia is highlighted by long vertically stacked DRLs on both ends which are connected by a sleek horizontal strip. 

    Mahindra Left Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the XUV.e9 has a length of 4,790mm, a width of 1,905mm, and a height of 1,690mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,775mm. Mahindra has partnered with Volkswagen to develop the INGLO skateboard platform

    Mahindra Left Rear Three Quarter

    The upcoming electric SUV gets a coupe-like sloping roofline and a panoramic sky roof.

    Mahindra Rear View

    The rear section gets an uncluttered design with a sleek LED taillamp that runs the width of the boot lid and is complemented by the twin peak logo in Copper.

    Mahindra Rear Badge
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV and BE electric SUVs India launch timeline explained
     Next 
    Chevrolet India continues to offer after-sales support with 170 touch points

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5563 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5563 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV.e9 unveiled – Now in pictures