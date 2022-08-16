Mahindra XUV and BE electric SUVs India launch timeline explained

- Mahindra to launch five new electric SUVs

- All EVs to use the new INGLO platform

Mahindra recently announced its direction towards greener electric mobility with two new sub-brands, XUV and BE. As a part of its Born Electric Vision, the firm will introduce five new electric SUVs, starting with the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and the BE.09. Each vehicle will feature a distinctive body style and represent different segments. However, all five models will sit on a new modular INGLO platform derived from Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture.

The XUV.e8: December 2024

Mahindra has officially revealed launch timelines for four of these five models. And the first model to arrive in India will be the XUV.e8 in December 2024. Not only will it use the new platform but will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system. The XUV.e8 could generate between 335bhp and 389bhp. This electric SUV is believed to be based on the combustion-powered XUV700.

The XUV.e9: April 2025

The XUV.e9 is a blend of SUV and Coupé body styles and hence appears sportier than the XUV.e8. Its India launch will take place four months after the market launch of the XUV.e8, that is, April 2025. The XUV.e9 is well under 4,800mm in length and has a wheelbase of 4,775mm, but it is longer than the XUV.e8. Notably, it is the longest among the five new electric models.

The BE.05: October 2025

Under the BE sub-brand, Mahindra will bring three distinctive SUVs to the market, starting with the BE.05 in October 2025. The BE vehicles distinguish themselves from the XUV twins with their unique styling. The BE cars radically reinterpret the design philosophy of Mahindra. More to the point, the BE.05 appears to be a sporty and tech-laden offering as the brand has emphasised its aerodynamics and the technology it brings along.

The BE.07: October 2026

While the BE.05 is a coupé-style SUV, the BE.07 concept is a proper SUV featuring bold proportions. And the carmaker has scheduled the launch of this SUV for October 2026. What’s more? Mahindra has bestowed it with three 12-inch ultra-wide screens incorporated into in single unit. Then, the BE.07 also comes with a large glass roof and camera-based outside rear-view mirrors.

The BE.09

Unlike the said four vehicles, Mahindra did not reveal any information about the BE.09. Mahindra calls the BE.09 “a head-turning SUV grand tourer with a chiselled design”. It further claims that the coupé-like SUV will provide “a first-class experience” for four passengers.