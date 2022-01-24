CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD Luxury deliveries commence

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    25,995 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD Luxury deliveries commence

    - Available in both petrol and diesel engine options 

    - Offered with a seven-seat layout 

    Back in October 2021, Mahindra introduced the top-spec XUV700 AX7 Luxury in India. Earlier this month, the deliveries for the XUV700 AX7 AWD commenced. The Luxury Pack is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. At the time of launch, the company claimed that the new variants were introduced on customer demand. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Luxury Pack variants additionally offer features like 3D sound by Sony, 360 degrees surround view, electronic parking brake, blind view monitoring, driver knee airbag, electrically deployed smart door handles, continuous digital recording, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, and wireless charging. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine which generates 182bhp at 3,500rpm. The manual transmission unit produces 420Nm of torque between 1,600 - 2,800rpm, while the automatic option generates 450Nm between 1,750 - 2,800rpm. The AX7 Luxury petrol is limited to the automatic transmission which generates 197bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. 

    We have driven the new Mahindra XUV700, and you can read all about it here

    Source: JOW

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift deliveries begin in India
     Next 
    Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India on 3 February, 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4649 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.96 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.59 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4649 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD Luxury deliveries commence