Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD Luxury deliveries commence

- Available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- Offered with a seven-seat layout

Back in October 2021, Mahindra introduced the top-spec XUV700 AX7 Luxury in India. Earlier this month, the deliveries for the XUV700 AX7 AWD commenced. The Luxury Pack is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. At the time of launch, the company claimed that the new variants were introduced on customer demand.

Mahindra XUV700 Luxury Pack variants additionally offer features like 3D sound by Sony, 360 degrees surround view, electronic parking brake, blind view monitoring, driver knee airbag, electrically deployed smart door handles, continuous digital recording, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, and wireless charging.

Mechanically, the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine which generates 182bhp at 3,500rpm. The manual transmission unit produces 420Nm of torque between 1,600 - 2,800rpm, while the automatic option generates 450Nm between 1,750 - 2,800rpm. The AX7 Luxury petrol is limited to the automatic transmission which generates 197bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

Source: JOW