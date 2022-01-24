Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India on 3 February, 2022

- The new Audi Q7 facelift gets a revised exterior design, new features inside

- The model is powered by a new 335bhp, 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

Audi India is all set to launch the Q7 facelift in the country on 3 February, 2022. The carmaker commenced production of the SUV back in December 2021, while bookings began earlier this month. The 2022 Q7 will be available in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology, the features and details of which can be read here.

Under the hood of the new Audi Q7 facelift is a 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. We have driven the new Q7 and you can read our review here.

Changes to the exterior design of the facelifted Audi Q7 include a new single-frame grille with vertical slats, a refreshed front bumper, matrix LED headlamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, a silver insert for the boot-lid, and redesigned LED tail lights.

Inside, the 2022 Audi Q7 will come equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a four-zone climate control, touch controls for the HVAC system, virtual cockpit, cruise control, adaptive air suspension, electrically-adjustable front seats, and eight airbags.