    Mahindra XUV400 variant details revealed; India launch in January 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV400 variant details revealed; India launch in January 2023

    - Production of the Mahindra XUV400 will commence next month

    - Pre-bookings of the model are slated to begin in January 2023

    Earlier this month, we brought you exclusive details about the delivery and booking timeline of the XUV400. This time, we get you another scoop in the form of the variant details of this upcoming EV SUV that is scheduled to be launched in January next year.

    We have learned that the Mahindra XUV400 will be available in three variants, including Base, EP, and EL. Powering the model will be a 39.4kWh battery pack generating a power output of 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. A full charge, according to Mahindra, is claimed to return an ARAI-certified range of 456km.

    In terms of dimensions, the new Mahindra XUV400 will measure 4,200mm in length, 1,821mm in width, and 1,634mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,600mm. The top speed of the model is electronically limited to 150kmph. Pre-bookings of the upcoming EV SUV will commence in January 2023, with deliveries set to begin by the end of the month.

