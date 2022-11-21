Mahindra removes MLD from Thar's standard equipment list

- To get MLD as an option in the diesel LX variant only

- Pricing of the vehicle remains unchanged

The Mahindra Thar is one of India's most affordable and capable off-roaders. However, this 4x4 vehicle has undergone some changes recently, which could be mainly due to cost-cutting measures. The SUV manufacturer has discreetly removed the MLD (Manually Locking Rear Differential) that was standard on all variants of the Mahindra Thar.

MLD is located at the rear axle and controlled by a switch on the dashboard. If the Thar gets stuck on difficult off-road trails, MLD is activated to mechanically connect both rear wheels, resulting in equal power transmission to each wheel. This makes it an essential tool for off-roading.

Previously, MLD was standard on all variants of the 4x4. However, it is now only available as an option on Thar’s top-spec LX diesel variants only. This feature has been removed from the Thar’s petrol variants since most customers prefer the diesel-powered variant for off-road adventures. However, other off-road accessories such as auto hub locks and a low-range gearbox are still available on all variants as standard.

The Thar remains unchanged in all other aspects, both cosmetically and mechanically. Furthermore, the prices are unaffected too. As of now, it is unclear how the loss of MLD in select trims will affect Mahindra Thar’s sales. The SUV currently costs Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the Force Gurkha. Notably, the five-door versions of both vehicles, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, are expected to hit the market next year.