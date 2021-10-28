Mahindra to deliver 14,000 units of XUV700 by 14 January, 2022

- Deliveries of petrol variants to commence from 30 October, 2021

- 65,000 bookings received for XUV700

Mahindra has announced the delivery schedule for the XUV700 SUV. The Indian carmaker will commence the deliveries of the first batch of the XUV700 from 30th October, 2021. Further, Mahindra plans to deliver 14,000 units by 14 January, 2022.

The bookings for the new Mahindra XUV700 opened earlier this month on 7 October, 2021. Since then, the carmaker has gathered 65,000 bookings for the SUV. While the deliveries for the petrol variants will be executed initially, the diesel variants are likely to be delivered from the last week of November. The delivery timelines will be conveyed to the customers through their respective dealerships.

The Mahindra XUV700 can be had in four variants – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 in both petrol and diesel engines. The revised starting price of XUV700 is Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). To know the variant-wise prices of the SUV, click here.

The feature highlights of the Mahindra XUV700 include LED headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and connectivity features, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The XUV700 also boasts of 60 connected car tech and ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, automatic emergency braking, and more. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

The XUV700 can be had with two engines. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 197bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit can be had in two states of tune. While the higher specs have a tuned output of 182bhp and peak torque of 420Nm (for manual variants) and 450Nm (automatic variants), the lower specs put out a modest 153bhp and 360Nm torque. A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard for both the guise along with an option of an all-wheel-drive setup.