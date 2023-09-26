Mahindra Thar gets an upward price revision

- Thar prices in India increased by up to Rs. 43,500

- Available in two variants and five colours

The Mahindra Thar is the latest model from the brand to get a price increase this month. Following the Scorpio N, XUV700, and Scorpio Classic, the two-door lifestyle SUV has now become dearer by up to Rs. 43,500.

The AX (O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and LX hard-top diesel MT RWD versions have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 43,500 each. Meanwhile, the entry-level LX hard-top petrol AT RWD version gets an upward revision of Rs. 28,001. Prices for all other versions have been hiked by Rs. 16,200.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is offered only in the two-door, four-seat configuration. However, this is set to change with the arrival of the five-door, five-seat Thar that is set to make its debut in the market early next year.