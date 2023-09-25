Honda delivers 200 units of Elevate in mega delivery event

Offered in four variants

Comes equipped with ADAS safety suite

Honda Cars India organised a mega delivery event for its newly launched SUV, the Elevate. At the occasion, the automaker delivered a total of 200 units of the mid-segment SUV in Chennai in a single day. The brand recently conducted a similar event in Hyderabad where it delivered 100 units of this Hyundai Creta-rival.

Available in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX, the Elevate is offered in a single powertrain across two transmission options. It borrows the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine from its sedan sibling, the City, that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Potential buyers can buy the SUV at an introductory price ranging from Rs. 10,99,900 to Rs. 15,99,900 (both prices, ex-showroom).

Commenting on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We are very excited to celebrate the mega delivery event of our much-anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate today in Chennai. Developed specifically for the Indian consumer, Elevate’s bold styling and impressive interiors have gained a lot of interest in the market since its global unveil. The overwhelming response is a testament to the trust the customers have in the product. We believe the strong entry of Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open up new vistas for our brand’s presence in the country. We welcome all Elevate customers into our Honda Family.'