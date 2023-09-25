CarWale
    AD

    Honda delivers 200 units of Elevate in mega delivery event

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    522 Views
    Honda delivers 200 units of Elevate in mega delivery event
    • Offered in four variants
    • Comes equipped with ADAS safety suite 

    Honda Cars India organised a mega delivery event for its newly launched SUV, the Elevate. At the occasion, the automaker delivered a total of 200 units of the mid-segment SUV in Chennai in a single day. The brand recently conducted a similar event in Hyderabad where it delivered 100 units of this Hyundai Creta-rival. 

    Available in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX, the Elevate is offered in a single powertrain across two transmission options. It borrows the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine from its sedan sibling, the City, that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Potential buyers can buy the SUV at an introductory price ranging from Rs. 10,99,900 to Rs. 15,99,900 (both prices, ex-showroom). 

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Commenting on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We are very excited to celebrate the mega delivery event of our much-anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate today in Chennai. Developed specifically for the Indian consumer, Elevate’s bold styling and impressive interiors have gained a lot of interest in the market since its global unveil. The overwhelming response is a testament to the trust the customers have in the product. We believe the strong entry of Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open up new vistas for our brand’s presence in the country. We welcome all Elevate customers into our Honda Family.'

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Elevate accessories and packages detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3880 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7045 Views
    19 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Rs. 39.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Elevate Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.85 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3880 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7045 Views
    19 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda delivers 200 units of Elevate in mega delivery event