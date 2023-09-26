Kia to hike prices of the Seltos from 1 October

- Launched at Rs. 10.90 lakh
- Available in nine variants
Kia India launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July, 2023 at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker is all set to revise the prices of the entire lineup of the Seltos SUV from 1 October, 2023.
All variants are expected to receive an upward price revision of up to 2 per cent. Recently, the automaker also introduced two new ADAS-equipped variants – GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S), at Rs. 19.40 lakh and Rs. 19.60 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).
Mechanically, the new Seltos comes equipped with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, CVT, iMT, automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
In other news, the updated Kia Seltos recently achieved the 50,000 units booking milestone in just two months from its launch.