    Kia to hike prices of the Seltos from 1 October

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Launched at Rs. 10.90 lakh
    • Available in nine variants

    Kia India launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July, 2023 at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker is all set to revise the prices of the entire lineup of the Seltos SUV from 1 October, 2023.

    All variants are expected to receive an upward price revision of up to 2 per cent. Recently, the automaker also introduced two new ADAS-equipped variants – GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S), at Rs. 19.40 lakh and Rs. 19.60 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Mechanically, the new Seltos comes equipped with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, CVT, iMT, automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    In other news, the updated Kia Seltos recently achieved the 50,000 units booking milestone in just two months from its launch.

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
