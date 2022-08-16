Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be exported from India

-To be launched in India on August 20

-Will be exported to South Africa and India’s immediate neighbours

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be exported from India once the product has been launched domestically, which will happen on August 20. It is destined for South Africa and our immediate neighbours like Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Sources have also indicated that it will make its way to Australia and possibly a few more countries in the African continent. Mahindra has long exported its vehicles to each of these countries; of this, the Scorpio has been a prevalent choice in all its guises.

When announcing the Scorpio-N, Mahindra had said that the second-generation Scorpio would continue as the Scorpio Classic. The car was revealed recently, and it will be offered in two variants, six colours and only in a diesel manual RWD guise. When launched, the Scorpio Classic will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.