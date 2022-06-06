Mahindra Scorpio Classic likely to get mild cosmetic updates

- Will be powered by the current 2.2-litre diesel engine

- Expected to be introduced after Scorpio-N

The launch of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will take place later this month. While you can read about the upcoming SUV here, the Indian carmaker has also confirmed that the outgoing model will continue to be on sale as Scorpio Classic. Now, based on a new spy picture, it can be said that the existing Scorpio will receive mild cosmetic revisions before being re-introduced as Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Exterior revision

The most evident change on the exterior will be a new front grille. It is expected to get vertical chrome struts with the new brand logo at the centre. Additionally, the front and rear bumpers are likely to be tweaked for a fresher appearance. The headlamp and tail lamp clusters will mostly be retained, and the SUV will get the ‘Scorpio Classic’ badge at the rear.

On the inside, the cabin of the Scorpio Classic is unlikely to see any revisions and will be offered with the same layout and features. We also expect Mahindra to reshuffle the variants of the Scorpio Classic. Presently, the Mahindra Scorpio is offered in S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9, and S11 variants with prices starting at Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powertrain options

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will most likely continue with the existing 2.2-litre diesel engine. The oil-burner mill has an output of 137bhp and 319Nm of torque. As for the transmission, the engine will be mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox.

