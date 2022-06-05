CarWale
    ChargeZone installs DC fast charger at JW Marriott Aerocity

    Gajanan Kashikar

    ChargeZone installs DC fast charger at JW Marriott Aerocity

    ChargeZone has installed a fast charger at the JW Marriott Aerocity in New Delhi. This installation is a part of the collaboration between the EV charging solution provider and global hotel chain Marriott International.

    ChargeZone has set up a dual gun 60kW CCS2 fast charger at the Marriott property in Aerocity. This DC fast charger can charge two electric cars at the same time. Besides this, ChargeZone, as a part of this partnership, will be installing 100 chargers at various Marriott International locations in a phased manner across the country by 2022. Meanwhile, it had put up the first charger at The Westin Powai in Mumbai.

    To accelerate the EV adoption and contribute to the growing charging network ChargeZone has partnered with numerous entities, car manufacturers and government agencies to set up charging stations in India. Its partnership with Surat Municipal Corporation to install 25 EV charging stations in Surat is the latest example. On the other hand, hospitality giant Marriott International intends to introduce electric cars in its limousine fleet.

    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
