CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic interior spied; likely to be launched soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,121 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic interior spied; likely to be launched soon

    - To get an updated touchscreen infotainment system 

    - Will receive subtle cosmetic upgrades 

    While the new Mahindra Scorpio-N has already amassed over one lakh bookings, the Indian carmaker is yet to re-introduce the erstwhile Scorpio, renamed Scorpio Classic. Spied yet again, this time, the spy pictures give a clear view of the changes the SUV will receive when launched in the coming months. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Scorpio Classic retains the silhouette of the previous model. However, changes will be made to the front fascia in the form of a new grille with vertical chrome struts and the new twin peaks logo at the centre. Furthermore, the front and rear bumpers will also be tweaked with redesigned fog lamp housing. The 17-inch alloy wheels will be finished in dual-tone silver and black while the tail gate and front fenders will boast ‘Classic’ badging. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, there will be an updated touchscreen infotainment system. While the dual-tone beige and black theme has been kept unaltered, the silver inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and the steering wheel have been swapped for a gloss black finish. Moreover, the steering wheel will get the new Mahindra logo as seen on the new Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N. 

    As for the powertrain, the Scorpio Classic is most likely to continue with the existing 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that has an output of 137bhp and 319Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago NRG to get new XT variant soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5490 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.43 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5490 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio Classic interior spied; likely to be launched soon