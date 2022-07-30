Mahindra Scorpio Classic interior spied; likely to be launched soon

- To get an updated touchscreen infotainment system

While the new Mahindra Scorpio-N has already amassed over one lakh bookings, the Indian carmaker is yet to re-introduce the erstwhile Scorpio, renamed Scorpio Classic. Spied yet again, this time, the spy pictures give a clear view of the changes the SUV will receive when launched in the coming months.

On the outside, the Scorpio Classic retains the silhouette of the previous model. However, changes will be made to the front fascia in the form of a new grille with vertical chrome struts and the new twin peaks logo at the centre. Furthermore, the front and rear bumpers will also be tweaked with redesigned fog lamp housing. The 17-inch alloy wheels will be finished in dual-tone silver and black while the tail gate and front fenders will boast ‘Classic’ badging.

Inside the cabin, there will be an updated touchscreen infotainment system. While the dual-tone beige and black theme has been kept unaltered, the silver inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and the steering wheel have been swapped for a gloss black finish. Moreover, the steering wheel will get the new Mahindra logo as seen on the new Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N.

As for the powertrain, the Scorpio Classic is most likely to continue with the existing 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that has an output of 137bhp and 319Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox.

