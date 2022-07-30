Tata Tiago NRG to get new XT variant soon

- Will be positioned below the XZ+ variant

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Nearly a year back in August 2021, Tata Motors re-launched the BS6-compliant Tata Tiago NRG. However, the crossover-inspired version of the Tiago was limited only to a single top-spec variant with a manual and an AMT version. However, with the release of a new teaser video, it is most likely that the carmaker will soon introduce a more affordable ‘XT’ variant of the Tiago NRG in the coming weeks.

While the details of the new Tata Tiago NRG XT variant are limited at the moment, we expect many features and cosmetic changes to trickle down from the top-spec trim. This could include plastic cladding around the wheel arches, roof rails, a rear wiper, a black roof, and gloss black inserts inside the cabin. Moreover, the XT variant is expected to be priced Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 lower than the existing variant.

Mechanically, the Tata Tiago NRG XT variant will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does duty on the standard Tiago. The motor is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.