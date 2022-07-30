CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N bags 1 lakh bookings

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    799 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N bags 1 lakh bookings

    - 20,000 units planned to be delivered by December 2022

    - Deliveries to commence on 26 September, 2022

    Mahindra opened the official bookings of the Scorpio-N today at 11 am. Now, the carmaker has claimed that the new SUV has received over one lakh bookings in just 30 minutes. However, it is to be noted that the introductory prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings and the prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Dashboard

    The Indian automaker plans to deliver 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N by December 2022 wherein the Z8L variants will be prioritised. Further, by August-end, Mahindra will also intimate the delivery date to all its customers. The bookings for the new Scorpio-N continue to remain open across all dealerships and on the carmaker’s online portal. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants. These include manual, automatic, and 4x4 variants which can be had in six or seven-seat layout. The starting price of the Scorpio is Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Where the automatic variants command Rs 1.95 more than the manual versions, the 4WD trims cost Rs 2.45 lakh premium over the 2WD variants.

