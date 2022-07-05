CarWale
    Mahindra introduces ‘Add to Cart’ option for the Scorpio-N

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra introduces 'Add to Cart' option for the Scorpio-N

    - Customers can select the variant, engine, transmission, and colour option

    - Official bookings to open on 30 July 

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has introduced the ‘Add to Cart’ option for the Scorpio-N ahead of the commencement of the bookings on 30 July. Interested customers can select the variant, engine, transmission, and colour option ahead of the start of the bookings. The company recently announced the prices for the manual transmission variants, while the prices for automatic variants and 4x4 options will be announced on 21 July. The Scorpio-N test drives will begin in a phased manner, starting on 5 July in 30 cities and the rest of the country by 15 July.

    Mechanically, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version of the Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine which generates 200bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures for the petrol manual and automatic transmission options are likely to vary. While the six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm, the automatic transmission unit generates 320Nm between 1,500-3,000rpm. 

    On the other hand, the 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options. The diesel version will also offer 4WD options. Further, to enhance the overall drive experience, the SUV gets different terrain/traction modes. We have driven the Scorpio-N and you can go check out our first drive review. 

