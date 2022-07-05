Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic variant details revealed

Mahindra recently announced prices for the manual variants of the Scorpio-N. Prices for the petrol and diesel automatic variants in both six and seven-seat options will be announced on 21 July. Ahead of the price reveal for the automatic options, we have learned about the variant and colour options. Read below to learn more about them.

Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol automatic variants

The Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol automatic will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The seven-seater version will be offered in three variant options – Z4, Z8, and Z8L. The six-seat option is available in a single top-spec Z8L variant.

The SUV will get five standard colour options - Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage. In addition to these standard colour options, the Z8 and Z8L variants will additionally offer two more colour options – Grand Canyon and Royal Gold.

Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic variants

On the other hand, the diesel Mahindra Scorpio-N will also be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The seven-seater version will be offered in six variant options – Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 4WD, Z8L, and Z8L 4WD. The six-seat option will be available in a single top-spec Z8L variant.

The diesel version of the SUV will get five standard colour options - Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage. In addition to these standard colour options, the Z8, Z8 4WD, Z8L, and Z8L variants will additionally offer two more colour options – Grand Canyon and Royal Gold.