CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic variant details revealed

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,228 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic variant details revealed

    Mahindra recently announced prices for the manual variants of the Scorpio-N. Prices for the petrol and diesel automatic variants in both six and seven-seat options will be announced on 21 July. Ahead of the price reveal for the automatic options, we have learned about the variant and colour options. Read below to learn more about them. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol automatic variants 

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol automatic will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The seven-seater version will be offered in three variant options – Z4, Z8, and Z8L. The six-seat option is available in a single top-spec Z8L variant. 

    The SUV will get five standard colour options - Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage. In addition to these standard colour options, the Z8 and Z8L variants will additionally offer two more colour options – Grand Canyon and Royal Gold. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel automatic variants

    On the other hand, the diesel Mahindra Scorpio-N will also be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat options. The seven-seater version will be offered in six variant options – Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 4WD, Z8L, and Z8L 4WD. The six-seat option will be available in a single top-spec Z8L variant.

    The diesel version of the SUV will get five standard colour options - Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage. In addition to these standard colour options, the Z8, Z8 4WD, Z8L, and Z8L variants will additionally offer two more colour options – Grand Canyon and Royal Gold.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra introduces ‘Add to Cart’ option for Scorpio-N

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5391 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5391 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N automatic variant details revealed