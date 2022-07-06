CarWale
    Mini Cooper SE bookings re-open; feature list upgraded

    Jay Shah

    Mini Cooper SE bookings re-open; feature list upgraded

    - Second batch limited to 40 units

    - Gets a price hike of Rs 2.20 lakh

    Mini India has re-opened the bookings for the Cooper SE with a price tag of Rs 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here, the electric Mini gets a price hike of Rs 2.20 lakh along with new features. The second batch is limited to 40 units and can be booked exclusively on the brand’s website. 

    MINI Cooper SE Dashboard

    For the extra dough, the Mini Cooper SE now gets added features like adaptive LED headlamps and heated front seats. It is also equipped with Comfort Access System that locks/unlocks the car without taking out the key, and parking assist. 

    Further, inside the cabin of the Cooper SE, the sport seats are now draped in fresh cloth/leatherette upholstery in a black chequered pattern. 

    MINI Cooper SE Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mini Cooper SE draws power from a 32.6kWh battery pack. The electric crossover has an output of 181bhp and 270Nm of peak torque. The Cooper SE has a claimed electric range of 270km. The charging options include an 11kW AC charger which can juice up the battery up to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours. 

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The first all-electric Mini has been a trailblazing success and continues to be in great demand. We are delighted to reopen bookings for the new enriched profile of Mini Electric. The Mini 3-Door Cooper SE combines Mini's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. The great popularity of the Mini Electric in such a short time proves its position as the frontrunner in the transformation towards electric mobility.”

