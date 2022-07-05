CarWale
    Top five cars sold in India in June 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top five cars sold in India in June 2022

    The auto industry has shown signs of improvement in June 2022, despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Three out of five models on this list are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top five cars sold in India last month.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    The Wagon R emerged as the bestselling model in the country in June 2022. The company sold 19,190 units in the country last month as compared to 19,447 unit sales in June 2021, thereby witnessing a mild drop in sales of one per cent. Maruti Suzuki witnessed a drop of 1.28 per cent in June due to a shortage in the supply of electronic components. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift emerged as the second bestselling model in the country despite a drop of nine per cent. The company sold 16,213 units of the Swift hatchback in June 2022 as compared to 17,727 unit sales in the same period last year. Apart from the Wagon R, the production for the Swift hatchback has also been impacted due to the shortage in the supply of electronic components. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno was the third bestselling model in the country last month. It registered 16,103 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 14,701 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 10 per cent. The Indian automaker launched the 2022 Baleno in the country earlier this year. This new model is expected to continue being a popular choice this month.

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon has been registering record sales in the last few months. The Nexon has emerged as the fourth bestseller in the country with 12,295 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 8,033 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 78 per cent. In an effort to boost sales, Tata Motors introduced the Nexon Kaziranga Edition earlier this year.

    Hyundai Creta

    The Hyundai Creta has made it to the top five list with 13,790 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 9,941 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 39 per cent. For freshness, Hyundai has discreetly updated Creta’s interior.

