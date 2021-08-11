Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 Vs Tata Nexon XE – Spec comparison

The recently launched Mahindra Bolero Neo has further strengthened competition in the compact SUV segment as it competes against the likes of the Tata Nexon in the country. In recent times, we have witnessed a growing demand for the lower variants due to volatile market conditions and a series of price hikes. This time around, we are comparing the entry-level variants of the Boleo Neo and the Nexon.

Read below to learn more about the standard features that are offered in the Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 and the Tata Nexon XE variants.

Exterior

The entry-level models are built to cost, with no glamour quotient to them. On similar lines, Mahindra Bolero Neo features all the standard features such as body-coloured bumpers, signature Bolero side cladding, and a body-coloured spare wheel cover. This variant misses out on the chrome highlights in the grille, static bending headlamps, side step, fog lamps, alloy wheels, spoiler, dual-tone ORVMs, and wheel arch cladding.

Tata Nexon XE also features basic exterior highlights in the form of projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, and steel wheels without cover. The base variant misses out on features such as roof rails, central antennae, alloy wheels, Follow-Me-Home headlamps, and more.

Interior

Step inside and the Mahindra Bolero Neo greets with a premium Italian interior theme and vinyl seat upholstery. The N4 variant offers a 3.5-inch LCD cluster display and a twin-pod instrument cluster. The roof lamp is available only for the front row and the centre console gets a regular finish instead of the piano black treatment in the higher variants. The second-row seats do not fold in the base variant. For convenience, the N4 variant offers air conditioner with Eco mode, central locking, and power steering.

Tata Nexon XE offers fabric upholstery, a fully digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and umbrella holders in front doors. The entry-level variant offers a power window only for the front while the rear doors get a traditional manual setup. Interestingly, the rear seats offer a 100 per cent flip and flat fold setup. For convenience, the XE variant is equipped with air conditioner and a puncture repair kit.

Engine

The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine to produce 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The compact SUV gets a rear-wheel-drive system with multi-terrain technology to deliver superior performance. The ESS (micro-hybrid) and ECO mode claim to deliver better fuel efficiency figures.

Tata Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine generates 117bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000rpm. The 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine generates 107bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. Both the engines get a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The vehicle also offers multi-drive modes, such as – Eco, City, and Sport.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Bolero Neo offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner braking control, reverse parking assist, speed alert, and seat belt reminder.

The Nexon XE offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electric stability program, electric traction control, hill-hold control, roll-over mitigation, hydraulic brake assist, ISOFIX, electric brake pre-fill, and brake disc wiping feature.

Conclusion

Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 variant is priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, while the Nexon diesel iteration is priced at Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the petrol version of Nexon is priced at Rs 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the compact SUVs have their own unique character, wherein the Bolero Neo offers a seven-seat layout while the Nexon is limited to a five-seat setup.

In terms of performance and safety, the Nexon outdoes the Bolero Neo, while the latter offers a rugged character and hassle-free maintenance benefits that are associated with the iconic Bolero nomenclature. The Nexon might appeal to urban buyers while the Bolero Neo might be a popular choice in the semi-urban or rural market due to its go-anywhere ability. Therefore, depending on individual requirements, potential customers may opt for either of the sub-four metre SUVs.