CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    28,594 Views
    New Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021

    - The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to get several first-in-segment features

    - The model is expected to be launched around the festive season

    Mahindra has announced that the XUV700 will be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021 at 4 pm. This is likely to be followed by the launch of the model around the festive season.

    Front View

    We have already seen the Mahindra XUV700 in all its glory ahead of its debut, courtesy of a leaked set of images, details of which are available here. Previous teaser images have revealed that the new-gen SUV will come equipped with the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, personalised safety alerts, and driver drowsiness detection. The model will also receive flush-fitting door handles, patents of which were exclusively revealed by us, and you can read all about it here.

    Right Side View

    A teaser video has also revealed the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, which will come equipped with a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, black and beige interior theme, dual HD screens on the centre console, with one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and a Sony music system with four sound modes. Also on offer will be the brand’s AdrenoX AI technology, details of which are available here.

    Rear View

    Powertrain options of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. The model will also get AWD on select variants while drive modes will be offered only with the diesel variants. The XUV700 will be the first SUV from the brand to sport the new logo. To read more about the latter, click here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-five cars sold in India in July 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021