New Mahindra XUV700 to be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021

- The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to get several first-in-segment features

- The model is expected to be launched around the festive season

Mahindra has announced that the XUV700 will be unveiled in India on 14 August, 2021 at 4 pm. This is likely to be followed by the launch of the model around the festive season.

We have already seen the Mahindra XUV700 in all its glory ahead of its debut, courtesy of a leaked set of images, details of which are available here. Previous teaser images have revealed that the new-gen SUV will come equipped with the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, personalised safety alerts, and driver drowsiness detection. The model will also receive flush-fitting door handles, patents of which were exclusively revealed by us, and you can read all about it here.

A teaser video has also revealed the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, which will come equipped with a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, black and beige interior theme, dual HD screens on the centre console, with one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and a Sony music system with four sound modes. Also on offer will be the brand’s AdrenoX AI technology, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. The model will also get AWD on select variants while drive modes will be offered only with the diesel variants. The XUV700 will be the first SUV from the brand to sport the new logo. To read more about the latter, click here.