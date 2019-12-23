Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift spotted testing

December 23, 2019, 07:47 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift spotted testing

- The Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift could be launched early next year

- The model is expected to arrive with a BS6 compliant engine

Mahindra has begun testing the facelifted version of the Alturas G4. Spy images of the updated full-size SUV have surfaced on the web, hinting that the launch could take place soon. The model is also expected to receive a BS6 compliant engine.

As seen in the spy images, the uncamouflaged test-mule of the Mahindra Alturas g4 facelift features an updated fascia that includes a new grille and a redesigned front bumper. Also on offer are new alloy wheels. Mahindra is likely to keep changes to the interior limited to new upholstery and a few additional safety features.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Exterior

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Rivals to the Alturas G4 facelift would include the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

Image Source

Mahindra Alturas G4 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 33.73 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 34.81 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 33.28 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 33.18 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.56 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.29 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 33.81 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 30.55 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.4 Lakhs onwards

