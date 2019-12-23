Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift spotted testing

- The Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift could be launched early next year

- The model is expected to arrive with a BS6 compliant engine

Mahindra has begun testing the facelifted version of the Alturas G4. Spy images of the updated full-size SUV have surfaced on the web, hinting that the launch could take place soon. The model is also expected to receive a BS6 compliant engine.

As seen in the spy images, the uncamouflaged test-mule of the Mahindra Alturas g4 facelift features an updated fascia that includes a new grille and a redesigned front bumper. Also on offer are new alloy wheels. Mahindra is likely to keep changes to the interior limited to new upholstery and a few additional safety features.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Rivals to the Alturas G4 facelift would include the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

