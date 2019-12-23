Please Tell Us Your City

  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS - Now in pictures

2020 Porsche Macan GTS - Now in pictures

December 23, 2019, 07:57 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2020 Porsche Macan GTS - Now in pictures

Porsche recently took the wraps off the new GTS trim of its Macan SUV. This variant offers dynamic and performance upgrades over the standard and S-badged versions of the Macan. With 375bhp and bespoke suspension upgrades, it's rightly called as a handling-focused sports SUV. Here are pictures of this Macan GTS that bridges the gap between the S and the Turbo.

Porsche Macan Exterior

A 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo mill producing 375bhp and 520Nm of torque is mated to a newly adapted PDK dual-clutch transmission. The 0-100 sprint is completed in just 4.7 seconds.

Porsche Macan Exterior

And as the name suggests, the GTS offers outstanding driving dynamics thanks to the chassis that has been lowered by 15mm. An additional 10mm is further possible due to the adaptive air suspension.

Porsche Macan Exterior

Its performance is matched to its sporty character with a front apron, a side skirt and many more elements in black. It also rides on new 20-inch TS spyder design wheels.

Porsche Macan Exterior

Even at the back one will notice a rear diffuser and tailpipes that also adorn a black finish to add to its sporty character and aggressive design.

Porsche Macan Exterior

Inside the cabin too one will witness a perfect balance between sportiness and luxury. Be it the high quality materials, alcantara leather or even the trims inside, all depict what Porsche is known for.

Porsche Macan Interior

While brushed aluminium touches give an appeal of elegance, features like adaptive cruise control with traffic jam and park assist add on to safety suite of the SUV.

Porsche Macan Interior
