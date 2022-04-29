CarWale
    Magenta to set up subsidised home EV chargers in Delhi

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Magenta, an electric charging solutions provider, has joined hands with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, a Delhi state electricity supplier, to install private home EV chargers in Delhi at a net cost of roughly Rs 2,375, post-subsidy. This scheme is exclusively available for BSES customers living in Delhi. With this, Magenta supports Switch Delhi, an initiative of the Delhi government to speed up electric vehicle adoption.

    As a part of this initiative, Magenta has developed and installed the first private EV charging point in Munirka. Further, Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Transport, Government of Delhi, recently inaugurated Magenta electric vehicle chargers installed for residential apartments in Vasant Kunj.

    In order to contribute towards sustainable mobility, Magenta has set up about 120 private chargers in Delhi so far. It provides universal 3.3kW AC chargers to customers, with the ability to charge any electric four-wheeler, two-wheeler, and other light electric commercial vehicles. In addition, the Magenta charger is a Bluetooth based system that operates via the ChargeGrid BT smartphone app. 

    Magenta aims to install 10,000 private charging points across Delhi and boost the charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, both residential apartments and businesses can avail of the offer to purchase the subsidised EV charger.

