All-new BMW i4 makes India debut

BMW has showcased one of its most anticipated cars for the Indian market, the all-electric i4. The four-door coupe will be available in the rear-wheel-drive version, while the high-performance i4 M50 xDrive is expected to arrive later.

The India-bound i4, according to the BMW India website, will be the eDrive40 version that features an 83.9kWh battery pack. This machine produces 335bhp and 430Nm of torque, thus enabling zero to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds. It offers 590km of range, as per WLTP.

On the other hand, the i4 M50 xDrive gets the same battery pack. However, it delivers a whopping 536bhp and 795Nm of torque. This M-specific version is notably faster than the eDrive40 as it takes just 3.9 seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill. Having said that, it provides a travel range of 521km, as per WLTP.

The i4 closely resembles its combustion engine counterpart, the 4 Series Gran Coupe in terms of exterior design. Besides this, it measures 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, 1,448mm in height and has a 2,856mm wheelbase. Inside, the German sedan comes with a BMW Curved dual-screen setup consisting of a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW 8. That said, the i4 is likely to go on sale in the country next month.