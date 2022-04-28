CarWale
    Honda Connect Smartwatch features in the new City e:HEV explained

    Nikhil Puthran

    Earlier this month, Honda India revealed the City e-HEV, also known as the City Hybrid in the country. Apart from the new hybrid powertrain, the City e:HEV is also equipped with the Honda Connect system that also works with a smartwatch featuring watchOS (version 4 and later) or WearOS by Google (version 3 and later). 

    The Smartwatch user needs an mPIN to connect the device with the vehicle. Read below to learn more about the features offered in the Honda Connect Smartwatch –

    Remote operations 

    The user can remotely access multiple functions, such as opening the boot and locking/unlocking the doors. Additionally, the find car function is particularly useful when the vehicle user needs to locate the vehicle in the parking lot. The user gets multiple choices such as – blink only, blink and beep, and beep only. Furthermore, the user can also control the AC via the smartwatch.

    Car Status

    The Car Status feature runs a check on the headlamps, fog lights, doors, windows, and the boot to ensure that the vehicle is secured and the electricals are off. This feature is particularly helpful when the user needs to recheck that the vehicle was locked correctly and the lights were turned off, right from the convenience of a smartwatch. 

    Apart from the above-mentioned features, the Honda Connect Smartwatch also offers the 'Share my location' function. Furthermore, the user can also receive alerts for low fuel and tire deflation on the smartwatch. To learn more about the Honda City e:HEV in detail, click here. To read the first look, click here.

