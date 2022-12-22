Lexus India opens ‘Virtual Dome’ experience centre

Lexus India has launched its state-of-the-art virtual guest experience centre called the ‘Virtual Dome’. The centre will house an array of Lexus models such as ES, NX, LC and LS and will provide a 3D-based experience, including an in-depth understanding of each model, its exterior, interior and functionality to the customers. Additionally, guests can enquire and place request for a test drive and eventually book a Lexus car online.

The virtual experience centre is an addition to the current Lexus guest experience network in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and the upcoming one at Kochi along with the Lexus brand spaces called “Meraki” in Gurgaon and the upcoming one in Coimbatore. The Virtual Dome will be hosted on the Lexus India website, making the Lexus models and brand offerings even more accessible to customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “In line with the spirit of Japanese hospitality, otherwise known as Omotenashi, we strive to build and foster relationships that assist and construct delightful experiences through this world class virtual GEC, which is a big step on for Lexus in the digital world.”