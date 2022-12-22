Two Mahindra Thar five-door test mules spotted together

- Expected to launch in the second half of 2023

- Will go up against five-door Gurkha and Jimny

The Mahindra Thar has been a huge success for the Indian SUV manufacturer. And now, with plans to launch a five-door version, Mahindra seeks to maximise its sales. The five-door version of Thar has been spied on numerous occasions while being tested in various parts of the country.

Two of Mahindra Thar's test mules were spotted parked next to each other in recent photos. Despite being heavily camouflaged, the vehicles appeared nearly production ready. As seen in the images, the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, front door-mounted ORVMs, vertically-stacked tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and side steps have been carried over from its two-door sibling.

Under the hood, the five-door Mahindra Thar will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Mstallion turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, both mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra is expected to unveil the SUV early next year, with a release date in the second half of 2023. Upon arrival, the five-door Thar will compete with the upcoming five-door versions of the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Image Source