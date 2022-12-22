2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee scores 5-star in Euro NCAP crash test

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant

- Gets a 4x4 Quadra-Trac system

The European testing institute, Euro NCAP, has tested the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee for crash safety and has given the SUV the highest rating of five stars. The ratings of the Euro NCAP testing are a benchmark for accident safety that is recognised across Europe, and the safety level is being raised constantly.

The SUV scored 84 per cent in adult occupant test, 89 per cent in child occupant protection test, 81 per cent in vulnerable road user test, and 81 per cent in the safety assist test. The testing model was equipped with front airbags, knee airbags, curtain airbags, belt pre-tensioner with load limiter, seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX.

Under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre I-4 twin-scroll turbo petrol mill that belts out 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 Quadra-Trac system.