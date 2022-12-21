CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be offered in three colours; bookings begin for Rs 1 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be offered in three colours; bookings begin for Rs 1 lakh

    - The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo

    - Bookings for the model are open for Rs 1 lakh

    Hyundai India has commenced bookings of the Ioniq 5, its second EV offering in the country after the Kona Electric, for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The company is expected to announce the prices of this crossover at the Auto Expo 2023.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of colours, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be available in three options including Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, and Optic White. The model will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant, which is expected to be priced lower than its sibling, the Kia EV6, owing to local assembly.

    Feature-wise, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come equipped with all LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, 20-inch alloy wheels, Active Air Flaps (AAF), a Dark Pebble Gray interior theme, two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system), Level 2 ADAS, V2L technology, BlueLink connectivity, ventilated front seats, as well as a sliding centre console and glove-box.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    Propelling the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be a 72.6kWh battery pack that produces 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. This battery is said to return an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge. Apart from the EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will rival the BYD Atto 3

