Land Rover Range Rover Sport launched – Now in pictures

In May this year, Jaguar Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Sport — a smaller, sportier version of the full-sized Range Rover. This is the third generation of the Range Rover Sport, which is available in four trim levels starting at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, we got a close look at the SUV at its launch event, and here are some pictures from there.

The new Range Rover Sport is based on the MLA Flex (Modular Longitudinal Architecture Flexible) platform. The Sport gains 67mm in length, 74mm in wheelbase, and 17mm in height over the previous generation.

The Range Rover Sport follows the same design language as the rest of the British automaker's models. Thus, it features slimmer new LED headlights with new LED DRLs that lead to a slightly darker and more aggressive grille than the previous generation.

Because of its sloping roofline tapering into the spoiler and the window lines seamlessly concealed inside the bodywork, the Sport's side profile is more coupe-like than the boxy Range Rover. It also comes with massive alloy wheels, flush door handles, and two-tone colour schemes.

Then, at the back, the design is very clean, with few creases. Also, the LED tail lights are housed horizontally in a black trim strip, unlike the vertical ones in the bigger Range Rover.

The dashboard features a curved 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system along with some physical climate control knobs. Then there's the highly customisable 13.7-inch driver information display.

The boot has 835 litres of space, which is 55 litres more than the previous generation model. Among the convenience features available with the five-seater luxury SUV are a large cargo area, a full-size spare tyre, and electrically folding rear seats.

On the feature front, the Range Rover Sport includes four-zone climate control, a heads-up display, a 23-speaker Meridian sound system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lights, a 360-degree camera with 3D function, AI-enabled voice commands, and Cabin Air Purification Pro.

Then, there is also the 'clear sight' interior rear-view mirror, which converts the IRVM into a rear camera display.

In India, we get the Sport with a 3.0-litre turbo diesel with nearly 350bhp and 700Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 234kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds. The petrol engine is also a 3.0-litre straight-six with a mild-hybrid system and produces around 400bhp. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is the Terrain Response 2 off-road hardware.