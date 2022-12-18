Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.4 being considered for Indian launch

- Both models are being tested for Indian market

- Expected to make in debut later in 2023

The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group initiated its India 2.0 project with the launch of the Skoda Kushaq in June 2021. Since then, the group company has also launched three new models across two different body styles. However, the brand is yet to foray into the EV space in the country. Now, in a recent announcement, the company has stated that the brands are evaluating the possibility of bringing two new electric vehicles to India.

These are the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV, both of which have been spotted testing in the country on several occasions. The Volkswagen ID.4 was recently spotted in Mumbai in its top-spec GTX guise that is powered by a 77kWh battery pack. Internationally, the SUV produces 300bhp and is offered in an all-wheel-drive configuration.

The second model that is being tested for India is the Skoda Enyaq iV which also sources its power from a 77kWh battery pack and produces over 265bhp. Both these EVs are underpinned by Volkswagen’s MEB platform and offer features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and a digital instrument cluster.

While the launch timeline of both these models in India is not yet known, but we expect it to be introduced in the second half of 2023. The EV siblings will go up against the likes of BYD Atto 3, Kia EV6, and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5.