Land Rover Defender Accessory Packs revealed: Explained in detail

Land Rover wasted no time in introducing the new generation of the iconic Defender in India shortly after its global debut. With prices starting at Rs 69.99 lakhs, the off-roader is available in both 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles across five variants. What’s more, the British carmaker is also offering four accessory packs with all the trims which the customer can opt according to their intended use of the Defender.

The official Indian website also suggests best suited pack if you answer three questions. These questions are – 1. What activities you will do with the Defender? 2. Where will you take a journey in the 4x4? and 3. Who will be by your side in the adventure? Each question has more than 50 options to choose from. After selecting answers for all three question, the website would suggest which accessory pack you should go for. Let us have a detailed look at each of these packs.

Explorer Pack:

Built for those who’ll take the Defender into uncharted territories, the Explorer Pack comes with fitment like exterior side-mounted gear carrier which is waterproof and lockable, roof rack with a capacity of 132kg, raised air intake, wheel arch protection, classic mud flaps, and defender matte black along with bonnet decal and spare wheel cover. There are upgradable options like front bumper protection, side steps and deployable roof ladder as well.

Adventure Pack:

The Adventure Pack is intended for owners who would take the beaten path more often. Accessories included in this pack are – integrated air compressor, side-mounted gear carrier, portable rinse system to get much off anything, seat backpack to store essential items, spare wheel cover and scuff plate, and mudflaps. Upgrades on this pack are A-frame protection bar upfront and fixed or deployable sidestep.

Country Pack:

Next is the Country Pack which is best suited for people living in the countryside. With this pack, the owner would get a pressurized rinse system to wash off dirt and muck, classic Defender mud flaps, full-height load space partition for the cargo carriage, scuff plate and wheel arch protection. It also gets similar upgrades like the Explorer Pack.

Urban Pack:

Lastly, the Urban Pack will be best suited for a Defender that will be spending most of its life in the concrete jungle. With the Urban Pack, the Defender can be decorated with metal foot pedals, rear scuff plate, stylish spare wheel cover, and under shield cover for front bumpers and radiator. In the upgrades, the Urban Pack also offers different alloy wheel design.

Conclusion:

Land Rover India hasn’t specified the prices of these Accessory Packs. However, apart from selecting these Accessory Packs, the website also has provision to select multiple other features and equipment for a completely personalised Defender built. Moreover, the personalised vehicle is ‘book to order’ and the delivery is slated in six months.