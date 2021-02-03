CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Urus facelift in the work; to be called Urus Evo?

    Lamborghini Urus facelift in the work; to be called Urus Evo?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    753 Views
    Lamborghini Urus facelift in the work; to be called Urus Evo?

    - Lamborghini Urus facelift receives minor revisions to the fascia

    - The model is likely to be powered by the same 650bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

    Lamborghini introduced the Urus SUV back in December 2017. The company is now working on an update for the model, test-mules of which have now been caught on camera. The model will be a mid-life facelift and is likely to be christened as the Urus Evo upon arrival.

    Lamborghini Urus Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the Lamborghini Urus facelift will receive an updated fascia with a revised bumper and new air intakes. The spy images do not reveal many other details but the camouflage covering the tail lights suggest that we could receive a refreshed pair of lighting at the rear. Subtle changes to the exterior design in the form of a revised rear bumper and headlamps cannot be ruled out either at the moment.

    Lamborghini Urus Left Side View

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the new Lamborghini Urus Evo remain unknown at the moment although the model is likely to arrive with new trims and updates to the infotainment system as well as additional driver assistance systems.

    Lamborghini Urus Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Lamborghini Urus facelift could continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 650bhp and 850Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic unit, the model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. This motor could receive a revised power output, though there is no official confirmation on the same as yet.

    Lamborghini Urus Image
    Lamborghini Urus
    ₹ 3.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Lamborghini
    • Urus
    • Lamborghini Urus
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Lamborghini Urus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.45 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.56 Crore
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars