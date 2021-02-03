Lamborghini Urus facelift in the work; to be called Urus Evo?

- Lamborghini Urus facelift receives minor revisions to the fascia

- The model is likely to be powered by the same 650bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Lamborghini introduced the Urus SUV back in December 2017. The company is now working on an update for the model, test-mules of which have now been caught on camera. The model will be a mid-life facelift and is likely to be christened as the Urus Evo upon arrival.

As seen in the spy images, the Lamborghini Urus facelift will receive an updated fascia with a revised bumper and new air intakes. The spy images do not reveal many other details but the camouflage covering the tail lights suggest that we could receive a refreshed pair of lighting at the rear. Subtle changes to the exterior design in the form of a revised rear bumper and headlamps cannot be ruled out either at the moment.

Details regarding the changes to the interior of the new Lamborghini Urus Evo remain unknown at the moment although the model is likely to arrive with new trims and updates to the infotainment system as well as additional driver assistance systems.

Under the hood, the upcoming Lamborghini Urus facelift could continue to be powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 650bhp and 850Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic unit, the model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. This motor could receive a revised power output, though there is no official confirmation on the same as yet.