New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied testing ahead of official debut

Ahead of the official launch, the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been spied on test once again. The test mule is heavily camouflaged, however it does reveal a few details about the upcoming model. Prima facie the new model appears to be taller and bolder than the current model. Apart from new styling elements, the updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio will also get modern equipment list for added convenience.

The new-generation Celerio will get a new headlamp design with halogen units. The test mule features a muscular bonnet, tweaked grille and a new bumper in the front for freshness. As for sides, the new model gets bigger ORVMs with integrated turn signals. As seen in the images, the vehicle gets a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels, which could be offered in the top-spec variant. The tapered down roofline towards the rear gives it a sporty appeal. The rear section will get wraparound taillamps, short overhangs, and a sculpted tailgate. The higher variant will offer rear windshield wiper and washer.

As for the interior, the new model will get redesigned centre console, improved upholstery quality, SmartPlay infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the vehicle will offer multi-information display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a multi-functional steering wheel. The upcoming model will offer standard safety equipment like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert, driver and co-passenger seatbelt alert, and more.

Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 67bhp at 6,000rpm and 90Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option.

More details about the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be known in the days to come.

Image Source: IA