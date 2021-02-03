Volkswagen India opens a new showroom in Puducherry

- This new facility offers sales, service and spares all under one roof for a hassle-free experience.

- New Volkswagen dealership will offer services in the new and pre-owned car segment.

- The workshop has seven bays that can undertake general repair, maintenance and paint work.

Today, Volkswagen has launched a new 3S dealership (sales, service and spares) KUN Capital Motors on Cuddalore main road at Ariyankuppam, Puducherry.

This new facility comprises of a five-car display in the showroom that showcases Volkswagen’s Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc, Polo and Vento for customers to view and experience. The workshop has seven service bays that will cater to all the service and maintenance repairs that will be handled by highly trained and skilled technicians.

With the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun looming in 2021, the brand is working towards expanding its sales and service network in tier-two and -three markets to ensure easy accessibility of Volkswagen products and services.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Southern region has always been an important region for Volkswagen India. With the launch of our biggest product offering - Taigun planned for 2021, the new facility in Puducherry will amplify our presence in the region. The Volkswagen experience will be more accessible for customers, especially with a trusted partner like KUN Motors. We’re confident of offering Volkswagen’s strong German engineered product portfolio coupled with an exemplary customer experience.”