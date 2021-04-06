CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia teases new logo for India ahead of 27 April debut

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    986 Views
    Kia teases new logo for India ahead of 27 April debut

    -New logo represents a new direction for South Korean automaker

    -Will debut in India with the Seltos Gravity Edition

    Kia, at the start of the year, revealed its new logo which will now make its debut in India with the Seltos Gravity Edition on 27 April. It revealed the new logo on 6 January and has said that it stands for the brand’s symmetry, rhythm, and rising elements that embody Kia’s confidence and commitment to its customers.

    The current logo, which’s been in force for quite a while now, has a red outline but this new one will be silver in colour and make use of the vehicle’s colour to help the logo stand out. This is a similar strategy used by BMW to make its logos stand out and give the cars a unique look.

    The Seltos Gravity Edition, as compared to the standard car gets cosmetic updates but will remain unchanged mechanically. We have detailed the car in a separate story and you can read about that here. The Sonet is also likely to get the new logo badging in the second half of 2021.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Carnival
    • Seltos
    • Kia Seltos
    • Carnival
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon infotainment system gets updated design
     Next 
    Nissan India sells 4,012 cars in March 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia teases new logo for India ahead of 27 April debut