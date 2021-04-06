Kia teases new logo for India ahead of 27 April debut

-New logo represents a new direction for South Korean automaker

-Will debut in India with the Seltos Gravity Edition

Kia, at the start of the year, revealed its new logo which will now make its debut in India with the Seltos Gravity Edition on 27 April. It revealed the new logo on 6 January and has said that it stands for the brand’s symmetry, rhythm, and rising elements that embody Kia’s confidence and commitment to its customers.

The current logo, which’s been in force for quite a while now, has a red outline but this new one will be silver in colour and make use of the vehicle’s colour to help the logo stand out. This is a similar strategy used by BMW to make its logos stand out and give the cars a unique look.

The Seltos Gravity Edition, as compared to the standard car gets cosmetic updates but will remain unchanged mechanically. We have detailed the car in a separate story and you can read about that here. The Sonet is also likely to get the new logo badging in the second half of 2021.